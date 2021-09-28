Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

CCS stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.83. 298,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.81.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 150.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth $781,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Century Communities by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

