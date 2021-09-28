Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Centerra Gold to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, July 9th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$8.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$8.21 and a one year high of C$16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$248.52 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -9.54%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

