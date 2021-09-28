Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at about $6,479,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 860.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 712,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 638,336 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $1,989,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDEV shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. MKM Partners raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.72.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 6.55. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $7.51.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. Research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

