Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.51.

TSE:CVE opened at C$12.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$25.26 billion and a PE ratio of 284.55. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.15 and a 52-week high of C$12.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.46.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$10.58 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

