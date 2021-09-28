Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Celsius also posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsius will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CELH shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

Celsius stock opened at $92.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.48 and its 200-day moving average is $66.43. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 659.00 and a beta of 2.14. Celsius has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $101.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 2.1% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Celsius by 3.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Celsius by 100.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Celsius by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 17.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

