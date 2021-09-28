CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stake Boosted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in CDW were worth $9,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 151.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 17,808 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.2% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 38.5% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,403,000 after purchasing an additional 38,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.33.

Shares of CDW opened at $192.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $113.11 and a 1-year high of $203.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total value of $637,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,427. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.