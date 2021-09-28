Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,453 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,470 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,242,000 after acquiring an additional 360,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,476,000 after acquiring an additional 229,934 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,643,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,793,000 after acquiring an additional 228,718 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Shares of CAT opened at $198.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $143.75 and a one year high of $246.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.