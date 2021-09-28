Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $925.70 million. Catalent posted sales of $845.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $4.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

CTLT stock traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.39. The company had a trading volume of 673,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,612. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.42. Catalent has a 1-year low of $82.88 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

In other news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $5,830,597.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,439 shares of company stock worth $9,277,076. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Catalent by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 10.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Catalent by 5.2% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

