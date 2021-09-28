Cartesi Hits Market Capitalization of $240.05 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. Cartesi has a total market cap of $240.05 million and $34.07 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001381 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00066034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00102409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00138398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,590.16 or 1.00007447 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.26 or 0.06906473 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.15 or 0.00754106 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,197,415 coins. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

