Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €160.71 ($189.08).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of ETR:AFX traded down €7.90 ($9.29) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €181.00 ($212.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,405. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a fifty-two week low of €102.00 ($120.00) and a fifty-two week high of €202.00 ($237.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €189.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €162.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

