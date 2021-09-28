Capstead Mortgage Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:CMO)

Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Capstead Mortgage has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years. Capstead Mortgage has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Capstead Mortgage to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.

CMO opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48. Capstead Mortgage has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 21.42, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11. The company has a market cap of $665.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Capstead Mortgage had a net margin of 74.89% and a return on equity of 10.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capstead Mortgage will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capstead Mortgage stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 166,989 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Capstead Mortgage worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

