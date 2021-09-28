Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 116,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLNK. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 3.80. Blink Charging Co. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 328.57%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.