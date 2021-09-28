Capital Fund Management S.A. Decreases Position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,012 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of J2 Global worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in J2 Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in J2 Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in J2 Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in J2 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in J2 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $141.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.71. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $147.35.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. J2 Global had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $429.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. Research analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J2 Global news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at $32,700,081.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

