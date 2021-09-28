Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 18,884 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 181.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,884 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after purchasing an additional 443,262 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 116,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,401,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.83.

AJG opened at $152.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.95 and a fifty-two week high of $154.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.50 and its 200 day moving average is $140.17.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

