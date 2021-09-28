Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.88.

Several research analysts have commented on WEED shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

WEED traded down C$0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$18.31. The stock had a trading volume of 722,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 10.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.70. Canopy Growth has a one year low of C$17.14 and a one year high of C$71.60. The stock has a market cap of C$7.20 billion and a PE ratio of -5.40.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.