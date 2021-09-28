Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut Sells 5,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.55, for a total transaction of C$217,758.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,069,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$90,138,049.69.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.31, for a total transaction of C$221,550.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.63, for a total transaction of C$208,125.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 575 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.26, for a total transaction of C$25,449.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.32, for a total transaction of C$221,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.21, for a total transaction of C$221,050.00.

On Monday, July 5th, Stephen W. Laut bought 974 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$44.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,732.60.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$45.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$53.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$19.77 and a 1 year high of C$46.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.40.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.0128077 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.78.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

