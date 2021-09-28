Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Dividend of $1.15 (OTCMKTS:CDPYF)

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 1.1478 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.79. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $49.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$62.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.50 to C$68.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.61.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

