Canaccord Genuity Lowers Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Price Target to C$5.00

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Antibe Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of ATBPF opened at $0.97 on Monday. Antibe Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.53% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

