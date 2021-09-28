Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Gap Down to $44.43

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.43, but opened at $42.26. Camtek shares last traded at $42.31, with a volume of 1,111 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Camtek in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Camtek presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

