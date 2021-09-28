Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.37. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 123.20% and a return on equity of 109.74%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

