Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $124,000 in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,000.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,059.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.84. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

EDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. CLSA cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

