Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $101,000 in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stereotaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of STXS stock opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $438.11 million, a P/E ratio of -65.33 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

