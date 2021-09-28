Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,147 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in North American Construction Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,524,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after purchasing an additional 73,397 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in North American Construction Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 738,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 59,158 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in North American Construction Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 85,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in North American Construction Group by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 504,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 115,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NOA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $446.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0318 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.