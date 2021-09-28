Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 7,109 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,109 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRIG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,212,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

VRIG opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.