Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 13,171 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,171 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fastly by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 42,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fastly by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Fastly by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 1.08. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $566,584.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,003,193.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $788,505.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,340,748.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,902 shares of company stock valued at $6,037,685. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

