Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,335 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth $1,564,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.28.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a current ratio of 56.73.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

