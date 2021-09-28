Cambria Investment Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,186 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,114.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LPX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.44. 49,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,550. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.65. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.85. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $76.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

LPX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

