Cambria Investment Management L.P. Grows Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 794,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 90,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 831,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,953,000 after buying an additional 173,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMP traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.93. 11,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,601. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.65. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $147.00 and a one year high of $278.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.94.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

