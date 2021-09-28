Cambria Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

WFC traded down $2.11 on Tuesday, hitting $45.45. 1,382,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,550,152. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day moving average of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

