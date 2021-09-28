Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD) is Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF makes up 1.9% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $10,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 634.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares during the period.

Shares of FYLD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.53. 5,924 shares of the company were exchanged. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98.

