Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) PT Raised to $25.00

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COG. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of COG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 600,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,648,852. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $561,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,256 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after buying an additional 27,647 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $587,000.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.