Bytecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $48.30 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $48.30 million and $20,657.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.18 or 0.00558322 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001329 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 803.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000316 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

