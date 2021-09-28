Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.34

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.34 and last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 11882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CICC Research started coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price target for the company.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of -2.13.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 134.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 82,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 12,960.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 155,785 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 38,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $1,533,000. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.