BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in BRP were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in BRP during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in BRP by 6.0% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOOO traded down $2.78 on Tuesday, reaching $95.83. 648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,528. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.97. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 3.00. BRP Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 10.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

