Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Bought by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up approximately 1.9% of Madison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $8,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 154,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.31. 6,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,375. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 582.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIP. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

