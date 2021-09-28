Brokers Offer Predictions for International Paper’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for International Paper in a note issued to investors on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.54.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.45.

IP stock opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,259,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,543,000 after purchasing an additional 155,310 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in International Paper by 27.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.