Brokerages Set OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Target Price at $48.67

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.82. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.78. The company has a market capitalization of $613.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 3.94.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $404.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 24,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $1,179,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,517.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,115. 24.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,403,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,985,000 after acquiring an additional 65,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,928,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after acquiring an additional 20,934 shares during the period. General Equity Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 14.3% in the second quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 440,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,519,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 98.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,648,000 after acquiring an additional 120,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.