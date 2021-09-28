Brokerages Set OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Target Price at $48.67

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.67.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
OneWater Marine stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.82. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.78. The company has a market capitalization of $613.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 3.94.
In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 24,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $1,179,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,517.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,115. 24.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,403,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,985,000 after acquiring an additional 65,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,928,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after acquiring an additional 20,934 shares during the period. General Equity Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 14.3% in the second quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 440,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,519,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 98.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,648,000 after acquiring an additional 120,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
