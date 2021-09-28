Brokerages Set Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) PT at $44.14

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAXR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after purchasing an additional 96,474 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 20.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.52. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $58.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3,033.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.07%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.