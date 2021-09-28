Brokerages Set LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) PT at $79.30

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.30.

RAMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in LiveRamp by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,651,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,675,000 after acquiring an additional 255,356 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 38,647 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.81 and a beta of 1.17. LiveRamp has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

