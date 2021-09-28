Brokerages Set ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Price Target at $103.22

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.22.

ITT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup began coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.08. 4,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,809. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 117.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.11. ITT has a 12 month low of $57.13 and a 12 month high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.43 million. Equities analysts expect that ITT will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ITT by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 746,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,909,000 after acquiring an additional 55,005 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ITT by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ITT by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,809,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,037,000 after acquiring an additional 33,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

