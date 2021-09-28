Brokerages Expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Brokerages predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. Viavi Solutions also posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,413. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 83.43 and a beta of 0.73.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $129,123.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,908.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $40,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,361 shares of company stock valued at $286,520. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 148,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 684,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30,825 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

