Brokerages Expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) will announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. Vertiv posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full-year sales of $4.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,899,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter worth $256,437,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth $231,105,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,755.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,626,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,532,000 after buying an additional 6,269,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vertiv by 770.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,963,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,261,000 after buying an additional 4,393,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $24.15. 3,010,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,434. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. Vertiv has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $28.80.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

