Brokerages Expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.67 Million

Brokerages expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) to report $7.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.56 million to $7.78 million. STRATA Skin Sciences posted sales of $5.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year sales of $28.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.60 million to $29.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $34.93 million, with estimates ranging from $33.80 million to $36.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for STRATA Skin Sciences.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 11.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.93. 86,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,264. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The company has a market cap of $65.65 million, a P/E ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSKN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,273,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 149,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP purchased a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. 28.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.