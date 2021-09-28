Brokerages Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.98 Million

Equities analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will announce $7.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.80 million and the lowest is $4.15 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $32.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.90 million to $51.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $36.88 million, with estimates ranging from $14.94 million to $70.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.63% and a negative return on equity of 122.26%.

PIRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

PIRS stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.19. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43.

In other news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $196,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 49,053 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,309,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after buying an additional 856,793 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,830,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

