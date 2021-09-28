Brokerages Expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Oxford Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $6.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

OXM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $93.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.83. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 40.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,323,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth about $5,079,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,883,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 100.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,545,000 after buying an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 500.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,011,000 after acquiring an additional 261,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

