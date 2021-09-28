Brokerages Expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.28). Immatics posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.38). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Immatics.

Get Immatics alerts:

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IMTX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Immatics by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Immatics during the second quarter worth $146,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Immatics in the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immatics during the first quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMTX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.92. 143,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,361. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.25. Immatics has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of -0.02.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immatics (IMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.