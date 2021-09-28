Brokerages Expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to report $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.20. Gladstone Investment posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 140.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 1.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 135,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 92,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $467.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.74%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

