Brokerages Expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to post $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Fortive posted sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortive.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth about $622,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,312,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,539,000 after buying an additional 80,429 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Fortive by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 38,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Fortive by 324.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 66,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 51,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Fortive by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 116,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $73.29. 1,632,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,524. Fortive has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortive (FTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.