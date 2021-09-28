Brokerages Expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will report $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Digi International.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.16 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.37%. Digi International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

DGII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Digi International in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Digi International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Digi International by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Digi International by 116,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.63. 59,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.82 million, a P/E ratio of 67.72, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70. Digi International has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $25.60.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.