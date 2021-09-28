Brokerages Expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to announce $124.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.30 million to $126.20 million. Del Taco Restaurants reported sales of $120.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year sales of $528.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $525.40 million to $530.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $548.68 million, with estimates ranging from $539.30 million to $557.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Del Taco Restaurants.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.79 million.

TACO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TACO. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 67.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,402,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,050,000 after acquiring an additional 964,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 918.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 588,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 50.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 268,434 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $2,511,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,114,000 after acquiring an additional 247,918 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $9.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $329.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.