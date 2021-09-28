Brokerages Expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to announce $124.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.30 million to $126.20 million. Del Taco Restaurants reported sales of $120.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year sales of $528.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $525.40 million to $530.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $548.68 million, with estimates ranging from $539.30 million to $557.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Del Taco Restaurants.
Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.79 million.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TACO. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 67.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,402,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,050,000 after acquiring an additional 964,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 918.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 588,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 50.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 268,434 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $2,511,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,114,000 after acquiring an additional 247,918 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:TACO opened at $9.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $329.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.
About Del Taco Restaurants
Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.
